Virginia Rapper Austin Fox 狐 Shares New Album Ranger396v Inspired By Fishing Trip With Grandfather

Austin Fox 狐

Rising rapper Austin Fox 狐 has unveiled his stunning new album, Ranger396v, a vibe-seducing 16-track collection of classic-sounding, authentic hip-hop about triumph, love and betrayal. It follows his 2020 debut project ESCAPE FROM TELEVANIA that produced the memorable “OUTIE.5K” (feat. Henry AZ) and “Autobahn” (feat. Tedy Andreas).

Ranger396v also has a range of carefully selected featured guests, including Adé Hakim on focus track “self serve” and ZekeUltra on album outro “ENERGY WASTED”, who all bring something different to the album and complement Austin, who is undeniably the star of the show. Inspired by the likes of MF DOOM, Capital Steez, and Earl Sweatshirt, it’s clear across the 16 tracks – whether solo or in collaboration – Austin Fox 狐 is an artist on the rise to watch out for and someone with a huge future ahead.

Showcasing Austin’s full repertoire of talents, the project highlights his impressive lyricism and wordplay, smooth cadence and ear for hypnotic lo-fi beats – a formidable combination that makes for a fascinating listen. Speaking further on the release, Austin says, “The concept of Ranger396v occurred earlier in the year when I went on a really beneficial fishing trip with my grandfather, whose boat model is Ranger396v.

“At the time, I was unknowingly soon to be laid off from my job of four years and had taken some time off to get away from the office drama. From that trip, I was able to harness the concepts of betrayal, love and triumph that accurately described the experiences I was going through this past year. This album is also a testament to my spirituality and how much that has grown in recent years as my grandfather is a pastor.”

Ranger396v is out now on all platforms.

Highlights: "self serve", "ENERGY WASTED", "lacca's LOB"

