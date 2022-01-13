Rising Michigan Rapper L’S810 Unveils Candid New Album

L'S810

US rapper L’S810 has unveiled his must-hear new album, Requiem Of A Black Man. The project tells a tale of traveling to a parallel universe and returning with a higher consciousness. It hears the Flint, Michigan rapper having communication with himself in these parallel universes as he begins to have a stronger grasp on life. Armed with production from ConnorChillOut, Wahyo and Tumbo, L’S810 (alongside featured artists such as Joey Cool, Jon Connor and Messo) delivers his best and most candid project to date.

Speaking further on the release, L’S810 says, “Requiem Of A Black Man is a collection of songs made after my higher awakening. This album represents my new found freedom in life and music. It also marks my path and gives understanding to my future. It’s a new beginning.”

My top three recommendations and personal favorites from the album are as follows:

"Better Than"

“Better Than” is a mellow hip-hop track that highlights L’S810’s impressive lyricism and smooth cadence, as well as the stunning vocals of featured artist Holli. “‘Better Than’ represents one of my better sides”, says L’S810. “It also reflects my true nature at heart, although I’ve never expressed them like this on a song before. It’s definitely one of my most personal records.”

"Extended Pressure"

A complete deviation from the mellow sounds of "Better Than", "Extended Pressure" (feat. Joey Cool) showcases L'S810's versatility and hears the two rappers going back and forth over a gritty, hard-hitting beat, proving L’S810 can excel in more than one hip-hop style.

"Big Mitten"

Highlighting LS810's impeccable flow and delivery, "Big Mitten" is another clear standout and is enhanced further by use of a very recognizable sample that makes the track incredibly addictive and one for the replay button.

If you like the above tracks, be sure to check out the rest of the album in its entirety on all streaming platforms. With hundreds of thousands of streams to his name already, it’s clear this DIY independent musician is one to pay close attention to, and you can keep up to date with the latest via his official Instagram.