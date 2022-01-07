Austin, TX

Cliassy Fp Shares Brilliant New Album DinnerTime 4

Music News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5ZzO_0dfNfBho00
Cliassy Fp

Rising rapper Cliassy Fp – from Austin, Texas and based in Houston – has returned with his must-hear new album, DinnerTime 4, a ten-track collection of authentic and diverse hip-hop in all its glory. The independent rapper has been going from strength to strength over the past year – the album’s lead single “Outside” made waves organically and new single “Ferragamo Freestyle” looks set to be his biggest single to date.

Inspired by the likes of Static Major, Ryan Leslie and 50 Cent, Cliassy Fp showcases his huge range of talents across the new project – from his natural rap flow and diverse cadence to his impressive lyricism and storytelling abilities. Speaking more on the project, Cliassy Fp says, “The idea of ‘Dinnertime’ came about from one of my favourite producers/songwriters, Static Major. Before his death, he was working on an EP called Suppertime, so in honour of him, I decided that all my solo projects would be titled Dinnertime. DinnerTime 4 is my best work yet!”

It's clear Cliassy Fp has a huge future ahead if he maintains this quality and continues to drop such great hip-hop tracks. In a genre that is often highly competitive with so much talent, this Texas rapper is a breath of fresh air and one to watch out for in 2022. “Ferragamo Freestyle” and the rest of DinnerTime 4 are available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://lnk.to/dinnertime4.

Keep up to date with the latest from Cliassy Fp: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

With over 10 years of music journalism experience, I will be bringing you the latest music news from some of music's most hidden gems and the stars of tomorrow that you need to know about. Fortunately, in today's music industry, being signed to a major record label is no longer a prerequisite for getting your music out there and having a successful career. As such, the industry is currently littered with independent and self-sufficient DIY musicians that are delivering the same music quality as their major-label counterparts – but often without the same exposure and notoriety. Don't worry though; I've got you covered. Expose yourself to the world's incredible pool of independent music talent right here on Music News.

Atlanta, GA
14 followers

More from Music News

Michigan State

Rising Michigan Rapper L’S810 Unveils Candid New Album

US rapper L’S810 has unveiled his must-hear new album, Requiem Of A Black Man. The project tells a tale of traveling to a parallel universe and returning with a higher consciousness. It hears the Flint, Michigan rapper having communication with himself in these parallel universes as he begins to have a stronger grasp on life. Armed with production from ConnorChillOut, Wahyo and Tumbo, L’S810 (alongside featured artists such as Joey Cool, Jon Connor and Messo) delivers his best and most candid project to date.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Artist Lánre Uncovers Latest Single "LA"

Atlanta artist Lánre returns with his stunning new single, “LA”. The fast-rising artist has been going from strength to strength since dropping his debut EP, In My Dreams, last year. “LA” arrives fresh on the heels of previous release “Somebody New (graymattr Remix)”, which was supported by BBC Radio, and with his audience continuing to grow with each release, “LA” looks set to be Lánre’s biggest single to date.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy