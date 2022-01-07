Cliassy Fp Shares Brilliant New Album DinnerTime 4

Cliassy Fp

Rising rapper Cliassy Fp – from Austin, Texas and based in Houston – has returned with his must-hear new album, DinnerTime 4, a ten-track collection of authentic and diverse hip-hop in all its glory. The independent rapper has been going from strength to strength over the past year – the album’s lead single “Outside” made waves organically and new single “Ferragamo Freestyle” looks set to be his biggest single to date.

Inspired by the likes of Static Major, Ryan Leslie and 50 Cent, Cliassy Fp showcases his huge range of talents across the new project – from his natural rap flow and diverse cadence to his impressive lyricism and storytelling abilities. Speaking more on the project, Cliassy Fp says, “The idea of ‘Dinnertime’ came about from one of my favourite producers/songwriters, Static Major. Before his death, he was working on an EP called Suppertime, so in honour of him, I decided that all my solo projects would be titled Dinnertime. DinnerTime 4 is my best work yet!”

It's clear Cliassy Fp has a huge future ahead if he maintains this quality and continues to drop such great hip-hop tracks. In a genre that is often highly competitive with so much talent, this Texas rapper is a breath of fresh air and one to watch out for in 2022. “Ferragamo Freestyle” and the rest of DinnerTime 4 are available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://lnk.to/dinnertime4.

