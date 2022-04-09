How To Make A Healthy Banana and Flax Seed Smoothie

Tips to make banana and Flax seed Smoothies Scoopers

Consuming a banana and flax seed smoothie is healthy, filling and refreshing. Bananas provide content that is high in fiber, potassium, Vitamin B6 and high in minerals. They also have a low sodium content. As with anything you do with your health always check with your physician to find out if it is best for you and the recommended daily requirements that are specific to you. Bananas also, aide in maintaining some health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension and diabetes but remember too much may affect your health, that is why it is important to consult with your doctor.

Flax seeds provide a good source of Omega-3 fats. They also are high in fiber and protein. In addition, flax seeds aid in keeping stools soft to prevent constipation and help with healthier bowels.

Milk (in this article I am referring to whole milk) provides a high quality source of protein, calcium and high in Vitamin D. If you use another choice of milk check the nutrition facts on the container of each, this will also provide the caloric amount also.

A combination of these three things in your smoothie makes it a healthy and nutritious addition to your diet as a supplement with breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack.

The ingredients needed are as follows;

2 Whole ripe bananas (you may add 1 or 2 more to make it thicker)

1/2 cup Whole milk (you may use any milk of your choice;, it is up to you) Also, you may add more milk if you desire it to be thinner.

2 Table spoon. Ground toasted flax seeds (Do Not use whole flax seeds because they do not breakdown during the digestion process and you will not get the benefits of the nutrients) Do not use the raw seeds because they may cause indigestion, therefore it is best to buy them toasted then grind them in a grinder (usually a coffee grinder will be best.)

2 cups Ice cubes

Use a blender for best results.

Instructions;

1. First add the ice to the blender

2. Next add peeled bananas, break them in half and place in the blender

3. Add the ground flax seeds

4. Last add the milk of choice

After, adding all the ingredients, blend until smooth then pour into a drinking container of your choice and enjoy.

This is quick and easy to make. No cooking experience needed for a banana and flax seed smoothie. I use a coffee grinder to ground the seeds. If you have leftover seeds, place the extra ground seeds in a covered container and place them in the refrigerator to keep them fresh until the next time.