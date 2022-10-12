Florida prison guard's broke inmate's neck — then left him paralyzed and starving to death in his cell

Multi Media Solutions Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GObTW_0iVxLY0i00
Prison Cell Housing UnitShutterstock.com

On Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported on the story of Craig Ridley, a 62-year-old prisoner in Florida who, after having his neck broken by guards, was left to die in his cell.

"Ridley, 62, was lying on his bunk paralyzed, his neck dislocated — a catastrophic injury suffered after corrections officers tackled him to the ground face first on Sept. 8, 2017," reported Nicholas Nehamas. "A little more than a month later, he would be dead, having been manhandled, mocked and ignored by prison staff, even as he begged for help. 'My neck is broken,' Ridley said, according to a video taken by officers shortly after his injury and obtained by the Miami Herald. 'I’m paralyzed.'"

"Instead of calling for a backboard, officers at the scene of his injury forced Ridley into a wheelchair," said the report. "He drooped forward awkwardly, crying out in pain, the video shows. A prison nurse disregarded his complaints during a brief exam. 'You aren’t paralyzed,' one officer told him. Officers then put Ridley in a confinement cell, positioning him on a toilet where, unable to balance, he fell onto the hard floor — again face first — leaving a pool of blood that horrified other inmates. Once more, prison medical staff said he was fine."

According to the report, his block mates begged guards to get him medical attention as he lay in his cell, unable to walk and starving because he couldn't reach the food he was being given. After five days of this paralysis, guards finally took him to a hospital, where "He died on Oct. 12 — five years ago Wednesday — intubated and unable to communicate."

According to the report, this story was kept hushed for years because of the Florida prison system's lack of transparency — finally laid out in a damning, almost 400-page report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"After suffering through the strain of the pandemic, Florida’s beleaguered prison system is stuck in a worsening crisis that could produce more cases like Ridley’s. Florida prisons have only 76 percent of the employees they need, with a statewide shortage of nearly 4,000 officers, according to the Florida Department of Corrections," said the report. "The situation has grown so alarming that Gov. Ron DeSantis is activating Florida’s National Guard to help staff state prisons, where roughly 450 incarcerated people die every year. Many pass away from natural causes thanks to the state’s long sentences and aging inmate population. Some die young because of illicit drugs, others by suicide. Most result in an autopsy, a rudimentary report — and then not much else."

This comes amid numerous other reports of egregious mistreatment of people in Florida prisons and jails — including a sheriff in Fort Myers who refused to evacuate a 457-bed jail as Hurricane Ian was bearing down on the region.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Prisions and jails# news media# miami herald# law enforcement# incarceration

Comments / 337

Published by

Multi Media Solutions TODAY (www.multimediapromos.com) focuses on creating content that matters in everything media, from news media, social media, affiliate partner relationships, custom printing services, art and graphics design, NFT's, Sales & Marketing. Your TRUSTED ONLINE Promos Source! Experience can't be bought but perfected in creating your best presentation without fear of judgement because everyone has a voice and the freedom of expression. Thank you to the FOLLOWERS & SUPPORTS.

Hackensack, NJ
315 followers

More from Multi Media Solutions Today

Why Family Health History is Important if You or Your Child has Learning or Attention Problems

Even without a specific diagnosis there are steps you and your child’s school can take to help your child.CDC. Many children have trouble with learning and paying attention every now and then. However, for some, learning or attention differences are significant and do not go away. These children might have difficulty with classwork or homework, they might not follow directions at home or at school, and they might have difficulties with behavior, handling emotions, or relationships. These children might have learning or attention disorders:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.

New York City Central Park Turtle Pond.Central Park Tours. The body of a fully clothed man was pulled from a pond in New York City’s Central Park -- just weeks after a decomposing corpse was found in a nearby lake.

Read full story
Paterson, NJ

A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.

You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Art Is Not A Crime! But Do NFT"S Really Live Up To The Hype!

"As an Artist you get to release all negative vibes and create good ones through your craft, everyone has a talent, they just need to find it." I was able to have the experience and understand the concept of graffiti and lived the lifestyle and culture that came with it, but that's for another article. In my era there was no access to creating digital media in any spectrum because you had to go to school for it or had been connected somehow in that field.

Read full story
Bergen County, NJ

The Bergen County Court House Law Library Still closed!

"A Law library is essential because everyone should have free access to review law and civil cases in order to be able to reference and prepare for a defense and not always rely on their lawyer."

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy