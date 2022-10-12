Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.

New York City Central Park Turtle Pond. Central Park Tours

The body of a fully clothed man was pulled from a pond in New York City’s Central Park -- just weeks after a decomposing corpse was found in a nearby lake.

It is the second body to be taken out of a body of water in Central Park within a two-week time frame.

On September 30, cops found a partially decomposed body in The Lake, which is 20 acres and the largest body of water in the park apart from the Reservoir.

Other dead bodies have recently been discovered in Central Park this year. Back in January, some jogger found skeletal remains in a tent behind The Metropolitan Museum of Art in the east end of the park. They were so decomposed that police could not determine whether they belonged to a male or female. A homeless man had reportedly been residing in an encampment near 79th Street and East Drive where the remains were uncovered.

Turtle Pond got its name because a colony of invasive turtles are living in it, most of them abandoned by their owners which continue to thrive in this pond.

In September 22, 2021, a body was found with a rope around the neck in the Native Meadow area of the park by East 65th Street and East Drive. The body was identified as homeless man Elvis Garcia, 26, according to Patch.

Garcia’s death was ruled a homicide because the rope ‘was knotted in such a way that he couldn’t have done that himself’, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. He died of asphyxia due to strangulation.