A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.

You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.

This was America's first planned industrial city; Paterson Great Falls offers historic mill tours and stories of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park is home to one of the nation's largest waterfalls. The Great Falls of the Passaic River and the surrounding historic buildings and raceways are the foundation for stories of Alexander Hamilton, the Industrial Revolution, the labor movement, and the important contributions of immigrants to the making of America.

Hamilton envisioned Paterson, with its waterpower provided by the Great Falls of the Passaic River, as America's counterpart and response to the English industrial revolution.

Today, immigrants still settle down in Paterson to pursue their versions of Hamilton's vision—creating a diverse and vibrant culture. The history of the City of Paterson includes its beginnings as the ambitious project of Hamilton and the Society for Establishing Useful Manufacturers (S.U.M.), the early development of waterpower systems for industrial use, and the various types of manufacturing that occurred in the district's mills into the 20th Century. These included cotton fabrics, railroad locomotives, textile machinery, jute, and silk spinning, weaving, and dyeing, among many others.

Planning a Visit?

For information about the park, visit the National Park Service website for Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park:

NPS.GOV/PAGR