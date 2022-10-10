Art Is Not A Crime! But Do NFT"S Really Live Up To The Hype!

"As an Artist you get to release all negative vibes and create good ones through your craft, everyone has a talent, they just need to find it."

I was able to have the experience and understand the concept of graffiti and lived the lifestyle and culture that came with it, but that's for another article. In my era there was no access to creating digital media in any spectrum because you had to go to school for it or had been connected somehow in that field.

And so, I drew on anything I could basically get my hands on, I remember drawing graffiti on clothes and always creating and expressing a feeling or a thought to release the feeling of hopelessness into to art. And so, my journey through life has always been full of colors and drawings, painting and a FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION NOBODY COULD HAD TAKEN AWAY FROM ME AND IT WAS ALL I HAVE EVER OWNED AND LOVED.

Last BBOY WILD STYLE. Creator/bronxboy176

I would like to say, "Rest in Peace" to all the friends I lost creating a culture that a lot take advantage of today. I would recommend you watch a movie called Style Wars. "Anybody who wants to understand what hip hop is all about needs to see a movie called Style Wars." -KRS-One - When director Tony Silver and co-producer Henry Chalfant delivered the broadcast version of their prize-winning film to PBS in 1983, the world received its first full immersion in the phenomenon that had taken over New York City. The urban landscape was physically transformed by graffiti artists who invented a new visual language to express both their individuality, and the voice of their community. In STYLE WARS, New York's ramshackle subway system is their public playground, battleground, and spectacular artistic canvas. As MC's, DJ's and B-boys rock the city with new sounds and new moves, we see street corner breakdance battles turn into performance art.

And so, many artists created a name for themselves while others stood in the shadows while some never got recognized at all. Now we are here in the digital realm, where content is everything. Social media has taken over with its introduction to the world back in 1997. Now Marketing and Media is art (graphic design). All that you see when you turn your phone on or your computer or TV is media. People who create media are artist, yet a lot are undervalued and just overlook, when they play the biggest roll to all this besides the software techs, because a creative mind needs to exist in order to create.

Have you heard of artist Van Gogh or Michelangelo? Their art is worth millions of dollars today. Alot of these artists had mental health issues and died broke without a dollar but today they are worth millions dead. Their art is collected and bought in auctions and resold, the value goes up and it goes down but it's an asset because the art is appreciated.

Question? Have you ever downloaded an image from your phone or computer and used it as a wallpaper or posted it on your social media posts not once thinking that somebody created that image? Most likely not. Them wallpapers/images and content all have a creator. These graphics and designs are all art. So now, we have what is now the new art market which is called Non-Fungible Token (NFT) (NFT'S).

What is an NFT explained:

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other.

Cryptographic assets are transferable digital representations that are designed in a way that prohibits their copying or duplication. The technology that facilitates the transfer of cryptographic assets is referred to as a 'blockchain' or distributed ledger technology. What does a blockchain do? A blockchain is a decentralized ledger of all transactions across a peer-to-peer network. Using this technology, participants can confirm transactions without a need for a central clearing authority. Potential applications can include fund transfers, settling trades, voting and many other issues. Metadata represents data about data. Metadata enriches the data with information that makes it easier to find, use and manage. For instance, HTML tags define layout for human readers. Semantic metadata helps computers to interpret data by adding references to concepts in a knowledge graph.

Now you can buy and own art and support the artist because by buying their art which sparked your interest becomes an asset, just like a Picasso, NFT'S do have value, just because an NFT is expensive now doesn't mean it will be worth more or less years from now but as the world is getting ready to be introduced to the metaverse which is a total digital society, NFT'S will be used for art in this new digital world that's about to take over. You can buy an NFT for as low as $1.

So, when you buy an NFT, you can resale it for as much as you want and make a profit from your sale of the art (NFT) you invested in. You can buy as many NFT'S as you want and save them or post them up to sell at your price and maybe make money flipping NFT'S. Just like house, NFT'S are digital properties which is talked about by many, and some have never heard of it, some have heard but don't understand, and some just don't care. When you buy an NFT and re-sale it, it gives the original artist a commission every time their art is re-sold.

I turn on the Television to check up on the latest news while I work sometimes and I'm always hearing how much this or that NFT sold for, and I chose to step into that world, and I created content (NFT'S) which I put on a NFT Blockchain close to like a year ago and have sold very few as of today. and have made less than $5. Am I disappointed? No, because good can always happen and all of this is a portfolio and a part of history. Everybody and everything are always being watched, somebody knows if you downloaded my art and didn't pay for it because it doesn't have no value and it's identifiable.

Do NFT's count as assets? Of course, an important difference between digital currency and NFTs. Bitcoin and other digital currencies are fundamentally fungible, while NFTs, by definition, are not (it's right there in the name!). In many cases, the NFT is an asset in itself—the ownership of the NFT is the point.

Scared money doesn't make money. Supporting the artist is always important because time is money, and all art takes time, effort, patience, and imagination.

What Is An NFT? Non-Fungible Tokens Explained https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/cryptocurrency/nft-non-fungible-token/