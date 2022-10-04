The Bergen County Court House Law Library Still closed!

"A Law library is essential because everyone should have free access to review law and civil cases in order to be able to reference and prepare for a defense and not always rely on their lawyer."

we need answers... why is this law library still closed in Hackensack New Jersey? Nobody had an answer...... Multi Media Solutions TODAY

So today I had to go to the Bergen County Court House to take care of some paperwork which l was surprised to find out that the law library has been closed since the covid 19 pandemic hit us back in March 2020. With the gas prices so high, I was kind of upset I wasted gas to get to the Court House and the LAW Library was closed.

Everyday somebody gets arrested and released, somebody runs into a legal issue every day, from parking tickets, child support, civil and criminal cases, discrimination, business & employment issues, etc.

So, upon finding out that the Law library was closed, I needed to know what was going on because this is needed in every courthouse so that people can do research.

Across from the closed Law library is Room 124, so I step in there to find out what was the deal with this Law Library being closed and nobody had an answer. I ask why the library was closed, "closed when covid hit" was one answer. I asked why the Law Library was not open Today and nobody had a reasonable answer, "I don't know was the response" I asked, since the Law Library is closed, are they providing an Online Law Library Service. Nobody had answer as to if the Law Library would ever open back up, but from my observation there where some boxes stack up by the front desk.

I went to room 119, I went to room 202 and I asked the officers at the metal detector the same questions and got basically the same answer. Nobody I spoke to knew nothing. Why? We need answers please somebody.

So, is a physical Law Library Old School? And should it all be uploaded onto an official state government website to provide knowledge and accessibility to those who want to be ahead of the game by learning what needs to be understood in order to be able to represent and express themselves?

So why is a Law Library still important? "A law library is a special library used by law students, lawyers, judges and their law clerks, historians and other scholars of legal history in order to research the law. Law libraries are also used by people who draft or advocate for new laws, e.g. legislators and others who work in state government, local government, and legislative counsel offices or the U.S. Office of Law Revision Counsel and lobbying professionals. Self-represented, or pro se, litigants (parties to a civil lawsuit or criminal defendants who do not have a licensed attorney representing them) also use law libraries.

A law library may contain print, computer assisted legal research, and microform collections of laws in force, session laws, superseded laws, foreign and international law , and other research resources, e.g. continuing legal education resources and legal encyclopedias (e.g. Corpus Juris Secundum among others), legal treatises, and legal history. A law library may also have law librarians who help legal researchers navigate law library collections and who teach legal research. Some law libraries serve scholars from around the world, e.g. Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in London and the New York City Bar Association Law Library." Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_library#:~:text=A%20law%20library%20may%20contain,Juris%20Secundum%20among%20others)%2C%20legal

Physical access to a Law library is very important, when there are still people who don't know how to use a computer or an android device.

The processes of legal research vary according to the country and the legal system involved. However, legal research generally involves tasks such as finding primary sources of law, or primary authority, in a given jurisdiction (cases, statutes, regulations, etc.), searching secondary authority for background information about a legal topic (law review, legal treatise, legal encyclopedias, etc.), and searching non-legal sources for investigative or supporting information.

The question at this point is 'What next?", is there an online Law Library provided by the state and county, is there something planned to address this issue? Has it even been discussed? So, I ask on behave of the community, can somebody give the residents a bit of clarity as to what we can expect with The Future of the Law Library in Bergen County Court House.

