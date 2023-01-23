Brooklyn Rapper " Mula Migz " releases his album " Outta This World " on all major platforms

" Outta This World " the album Photo by Mula Migz

Mula Migz is a New York City-based Rap artist. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York Mula Migz career started in 2011 writing rhymes in school, work or home and recording at his home studio. His mixtapes that he dropped at the time had gain thousands and thousands of plays on each release and also gain thousands of fans. His new album " Outta This World " is his best work yet and consist of 6 hot hitting songs with some rap/drill beats that the world loves to hear. His album also has collab song " Grindin " with his friends, Sir Mega & Kapacity from his hood. He also has a feature on his song " All Mine " fromnan srtist from the Philipines.

6 songs of greatness that rap fans will be able to appreciate, the album is an impressive listen from the opening title track “ Grindin ” through to closing track " In my Bag ”. Mula Migz recently just reached over a million plays on audiomack on a single song and also reached over 700,000 views on youtube. Packed with dynamic and versatile beats that provide the perfect backdrop for Mula Migz’s effortless rap flow and delivery, it’s an album that makes a huge impression on first listen, and it definitively spotlights him as one to watch in 2023.

Speaking further on the new release, Mula Migz says, “Outta This World " is an album that i put together after a series of albums based on different levels on this universe.

Outta This World is out now to buy and stream on all major platforms. STREAM HERE

