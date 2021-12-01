Talentless Nana Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the same name manga series, Talentless Nana is a psychological thriller that will make you grip the edge of your seat in anticipation. Its full of suspense, crime and lots of exciting plot twists that leaves fans wanting more! Season 1 of the series aired in December 2020. Almost one year later, there is still no update regarding the arrival of the second season. Will there even be a second season? Or has Talentless Nana’s journey come to an end with a single season? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Talentless Nana Season 2.

Talentless Nana Season 2 Release Date

Fortunately for fans, there is a high probability of the producers renewing Talentless Nana for a second season. This is because there’s lots of source material available which can be used to film second season.

The first season of Talentless Nana covered only four volumes of the manga series which consists of a total of eight volumes. Thus, there are four additional volumes which need to be covered in season 2. Moreover, the manga series is still ongoing and the writers will release more new volumes soon.

Additionally, the sales for the manga series received quite a boost after the release of the first season. In fact, the latest volume to release remained in the Top 500 selling manga for approximately 3 weeks!

Based on the popularity and high source material, Talentless Nana is predicted to get greenlit for a second season by 2022. Thus, fans may get to watch Season 2 anywhere between late 2022 and mid 2023.

Plot

The second season will deal with Kyouya solving all the mysteries of the Invisible Blade Arc. Additionally, it will also deal with Nana’s dilemma; to kill the Talented to let them live on?

Destroying the Talented will be a bit more difficult for Nana as a special agent will be sent to the island to keep an eye on her. Does this mean Nana will fail in her mission? Or will she find a way to deceive everyone?

Talentless Nana Season 2 Cast

The main cast will return to star in Season 2 of Talentless Nana. This includes

Nana Hiiragi- Voiced in Japanese by Rumi Okubo and Michelle Marie in English

Nanao Nakajima- Voiced in Japanese by Hiro Shimono and Caleb Yen in English

Kyoya Onodera- Voiced in Japanese by Yuichi Nakamura and Stephen Fu in English

Michiru Inukai- Voiced in Japanese by Mai Nakahara and Emi Lo in English

Yohei Shibusawa- Voiced in Japanese by Toshiki Masuda

Moguo Ijima- Voiced in Japanese by Takuya Nakashima and Jordan Dash Cruz in English

Seiya Kori- Voiced in Japanese by Hiromichi Tezuka and Phillip Reich in English

Talentless Nana Season 2 Trailer

Trailer for Season 2 is not out as of yet. However, once filming begins and production is completed, the producers will release exclusive footage especially for fans.