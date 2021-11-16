Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Release Date and Time, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The remarkable storyline has made a lot of people to file petitions for a second season, Tokyo Revengers Season 2. Tokyo Revengers debuted with a thud in the spring of 2021 and ever since it has had the anime fans community in a chokehold. But the hype alone does not play a part in the renewal. There are several other factors which account for the sequel’s production. And the lucky fandom has all the odds in their favour. How? To learn more continue reading the article!

The anime is an adaptation of a manga series written by Ken Wakui of the same name. It aired from April of 2021 to September and in the entirety of 2 months a total of 24 episodes went on air. And almost all of these episodes have a groundbreaking rating! The story of the series is quite simple but it is the uniqueness of characters which makes the show worth watching.

The plot revolves around Takemichi who travels back in time 12 year ago. The main motive is to get in touch with a gang who can help him save his friends’ lives. And as the finale of the first season ended with a massive cliffhanger we can keep high hopes for Tokyo Revengers Season 2. The whole problematic situation surrounding Takemichi needs to be addressed and for that a second season has to be made. There are many other dangling plot lines which have to be solved as they have resulted in making the fandom confused about the plot. And good for you because below we have analysed all the possible storylines of Tokyo Revengers Season 2. So, let’s get the ball rolling! Also read about Upcoming Taxi Driver 2 and their spoilers.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Release Date

The first season just ended recently so don’t expect Tokyo Revengers Season 2 to come out anytime sooner. And to worsen the situation we don’t have any confirmation news from the officials for a sequel so far. But considering the unmatched hype of the show we are positive that a second season might be underwork without any public declaration.

And if this is the case then you can expect the second season to release somewhere in 2022. The first season did not take long for its production hence 2022 is a safe bet. As far as the chances of the revival are concerned, we do have high chances! As mentioned earlier the anime is based on the manga which has plenty of content. And if the writers are willing to continue they still have around 16 volumes to cover which can account for another fresh batch of 24 episodes.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Cast

Usually the sequels or the following installments continue with the same voice cast unless there are unavoidable incidents or additions of new characters. And if Tokyo Revengers Season 2 happens then you can expect the following voice cast to return as these characters:

Shin Yuuki as Takemichi Hanagaki

Hayashi Yuu as Manjiro Sano

Suzuki Tatsuhisa as Draken

Karino Shou as Chifuyu

Toki Shunichi and Mizunaka Masaki as Kazutora and Baji

Morikubo Shoutarou as Tetta Kisaki

Hinata as Waki ​​Azumi

Griffin Puatu as Naoto Tachibana

London McDonald as Masaru

Will Choi as Takuya Yamamoto

Joe Zieja as Kazutora Hanemiya

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Plot

In the first season we saw Takemichi desperately trying to avoid the adverse life events which happened with him at the age of 26. He does this by travelling back in time but unfortunately during this tedious journey he commits certain actions which tarnish the future. And now to fix these new problems he time travels back and forth to make his life normal again.

In desperation he joins hands with a gang who promised to assist him. But this blind trust caused him to suffer in the finale. He gets chosen as the leader of the first division but this honourable rank comes with a heavy cost. Contrary to popular belief Takemichi is not dead and he will surely show up in Tokyo Revengers Season 2. So, the second season will most likely pick up the story from where it ended.

Sadly this is all that we can predict for the sequel as there is nothing which the writers have revealed for us to judge the storyline of the second season from. But nothing to get disheartened over as once the renewal will get confirmed the source of information will be unstoppable!

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Trailer

As said earlier Tokyo Revengers Season 2 has not been confirmed by the makers yet. Naturally there is no footage for us either. But if you want to consume more Takemichi content you can turn to the exemplary manga which is equally as interesting. Rest assured we’ll keep a sharp eye on all the sources and will keep you updated. So, don’t forget to bookmark the site!