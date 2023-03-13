Villisca, IA

The Villisca Axe Murders: A Gruesome Unsolved Mystery that Haunts America

Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

On June 10, 1912, the small town of Villisca, Iowa was rocked by a gruesome and senseless murder that would become one of the most baffling unsolved mysteries in American history.

Photo byJames KovinonUnsplash

The Villisca Axe Murders is a case that has fascinated true crime enthusiasts for over a century. The brutal slaying of eight people, including six children, remains unsolved to this day. The details of the crime are so shocking that they continue to haunt the community and captivate the nation. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the events leading up to the Villisca Axe Murders, the grisly crime scene, and the various theories and suspects that have emerged over the years.

The Background

Villisca was a small town of around 2,000 people in the early 1900s. On the night of June 9, 1912, the Moore family attended the Presbyterian Church where they participated in the Children's Day program. Afterward, the Moores and two of their children, along with two other children who were spending the night, went back to their home located at 508 East Second Street.

The Grisly Crime Scene

The next morning, on June 10, 1912, the town was rocked by a gruesome discovery. Josiah B. Moore, his wife Sarah, and their four children (Herman, Katherine, Boyd, and Paul) were all found bludgeoned to death in their beds. The two children who were spending the night, Lena and Ina Stillinger, were also killed in the same manner in a guest bedroom. The murder weapon was identified as an axe that belonged to Josiah, and it was found at the scene.

The Investigation

The Villisca Axe Murders quickly became national news, and investigators from across the country were brought in to help. However, the case was mishandled from the beginning. The crime scene was not secured, and hundreds of people trampled through the house before investigators arrived. Some even took souvenirs, including pieces of the victims' clothing.

Despite the mishandling of the case, there were several suspects over the years. A traveling minister named Reverend George Kelly was arrested and tried twice for the murders, but both trials resulted in hung juries. Other suspects included a state senator and a local business owner, but no one was ever convicted.

The Haunting Legacy

The Villisca Axe Murders has left a haunting legacy in the town of Villisca. The Moore house still stands today and has been restored to its original condition. It is now a museum, and visitors can take tours of the home and learn about the crime. However, some believe that the house is still haunted by the victims, and several paranormal investigations have been conducted over the years.

Conclusion

The Villisca Axe Murders is a case that continues to puzzle and intrigue people to this day. The brutal and senseless murder of eight people, including six children, is a tragedy that has left a lasting impact on the town of Villisca and the nation as a whole. Although the case remains unsolved, the legacy of the Villisca Axe Murders serves as a reminder of the horrors that can occur in even the smallest and most idyllic of communities.

