A 29-year-old woman pretended as a teen to enroll in high school in New Jersey

Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUa6Q_0kYDpPho00
Photo bytokyo_boyonUnsplash

We all know that weird things happen all around the world but I believe weird things happen a lot in the United States.

There is a weird piece of news that a 29-year-old woman pretended as a teen using false documents to enroll herself in a high school in New Jersey. She pretended that for four days.

The funny thing is that she even attended the classes. She talked with teenagers there and asked for their help as well.

I wonder how did all that happen because you can clearly guess if someone is a teenager or not.

Her name is Hyejeong Shin and she was arrested around a week ago on Tuesday. She was charged with providing false documents to fake her age.

This incident raises concerns for security because how come someone who is not supposed to be there can enter the class with such ease? Another question can be raised why she was there? Was she there to study or what?

The school superintendent, Aubrey A. Johnson told the board members that the school will now take a better look at the documents and stuff like that.

According to the New York Times, the superintendent said in a statement,

Once our staff determined it was dealing with fraudulent information, they immediately notified the appropriate authorities.

This incident is something that should keep us alert because this is not something normal. The students should keep their eyes on the stuff happening around them and the security staff should not be that negligent and should work for the better security of the schools.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Jersey# High School# Enroll in high school# 29 year old woman# Pretending to be a teenager

Comments / 7

Published by

I find stories for you that you'll find helpful and easy to understand. The stories are of various kinds to serve your interests.

Manhattan, New York, NY
1K followers

More from Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

Michigan State

A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from Grubhub

We all know that kids are very mischievous and they do things that are cute and sometimes they do dangerous things. Now, there is news on the U.S. News & World Report that a kid from Michigan buys $1K in food from Grubhub. The kid's name is Mason Stonehouse.

Read full story
2 comments

Man suing woman for $2.3 million after she friend-zoned him

A lot of traumatic incidents happen that make people sad and whatnot but this traumatic incident that I'm going to tell you about is a weird kind of traumatic incident. The news is that a man in Singapore is suing a woman because she caused him trauma by friend-zoning him.

Read full story

A tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule has been found that fell off a truck last month in Australia

We hear a lot of news every now and then that we have got saved from a huge tragedy and that authorities have averted the dangerous implications of something that could happen.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy