A 29-year-old woman pretended as a teen to enroll in high school in New Jersey

Photo by tokyo_boy on Unsplash

We all know that weird things happen all around the world but I believe weird things happen a lot in the United States.

There is a weird piece of news that a 29-year-old woman pretended as a teen using false documents to enroll herself in a high school in New Jersey. She pretended that for four days.

The funny thing is that she even attended the classes. She talked with teenagers there and asked for their help as well.

I wonder how did all that happen because you can clearly guess if someone is a teenager or not.

Her name is Hyejeong Shin and she was arrested around a week ago on Tuesday. She was charged with providing false documents to fake her age.

This incident raises concerns for security because how come someone who is not supposed to be there can enter the class with such ease? Another question can be raised why she was there? Was she there to study or what?

The school superintendent, Aubrey A. Johnson told the board members that the school will now take a better look at the documents and stuff like that.

According to the New York Times, the superintendent said in a statement,

Once our staff determined it was dealing with fraudulent information, they immediately notified the appropriate authorities.

This incident is something that should keep us alert because this is not something normal. The students should keep their eyes on the stuff happening around them and the security staff should not be that negligent and should work for the better security of the schools.