Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees

A lot of strange and weird stuff happens and sometimes we get sad hearing them, sometimes we laugh, sometimes we get angry, etc.

There is news going viral on the internet that a woman in Massachusetts was accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees. According to that news,

A Massachusetts woman stands accused of using a swarm of bees as a dangerous weapon, according to a county sheriff, after she allegedly unleashed a hive of angry insects on deputies trying to serve an eviction notice last week.

This is indeed a weird and shocking piece of news.

The incident happened when Rorie Woods, a professional beekeeper drove up to the home in Longmeadow. The deputies there were in the process of enforcing the eviction notice. Woods arrived there with the hives of bees and she tried to open the lids to unleash the bees, as reported.

According to Reuters,

She then smashed the lid of one hive and flipped it off the flatbed, agitating the bees, the sheriff said on Wednesday. They swarmed the area, stinging several officers and bystanders who were nearby. One deputy was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

She put on a special suit to protect herself and she carried a tower of bees to the front door of the home and tried to stop the eviction. She was arrested by the deputies at that point, as reported on Reuters.

