There is news circulating on the internet that a FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl. According to that news,

A search for a missing girl ended in tragedy last week. After seven-year-old Athena Strand disappeared from her Paradise, Texas, home on Wednesday, November 30th, her body was recovered by investigators on Friday, December 2nd. Police in Texas has since charged a FedEx driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, with her kidnapping and murder.

According to The New York Times, Tanner Lynn Horner has confessed to killing Strand but investigators have not yet revealed any details of how the girl died.

According to CNN, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told reporters on Friday,

It hurts our hearts to know that child died. It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child. And anytime there’s a child that dies, it just hits you in your heart.

