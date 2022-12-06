Kilgore, TX

Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lot

Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZG5f_0jYkeEos00
Photo bywildmooncreativeonUnsplash

A lot of weird things happen all around the world and they surprise us a lot. The world is full of interesting stuff and there is no doubt about it.

Now, there is news circulating on the internet that a dog was apprehended in Texas for driving in a Walmart parking lot. According to that news,

On December 1, a “reckless driver” struck two vehicles in a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas — and according to the police, the driver in question was a dog.

This is indeed a funny and shocking piece of news.

Kilgore Police reported in a statement on Facebook that one of the victims saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. The victim was shocked to see that the driver was a dog. The dog was behind the wheel when the crash occurred.

The statement further revealed,

The investigation revealed the dog was sitting in the unoccupied vehicle waiting on his humans while they shopped. He apparently got a little antsy and bounced around the cab setting this truck in motion. The steering column had some prior damage and this pooch must have placed the vehicle in drive. He was also wearing a lease and it's believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it. It doesn't sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face.

The owner of the vehicle should have been careful and should not have let the dog along in the vehicle.

What are your thoughts about this story?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and don't forget to share this story with your friends.

(Also, if you got something valuable from this news and want to thank me for giving you this news, you can buy me a coffee because I love coffee.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crash# Dog driving# Texas# Driving# Trending

Comments / 2

Published by

I find stories for you that you'll find helpful and easy to understand. The stories are of various kinds to serve your interests.

Manhattan, New York, NY
1287 followers

More from Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

Longmeadow, MA

Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees

A lot of strange and weird stuff happens and sometimes we get sad hearing them, sometimes we laugh, sometimes we get angry, etc. There is news going viral on the internet that a woman in Massachusetts was accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees. According to that news,

Read full story
1 comments
Paradise, TX

FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl

A lot of sad and shocking things happen all around the world and we get very sad to know about those things. There is news circulating on the internet that a FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl. According to that news,

Read full story
1 comments
Bay City, MI

Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking case

A lot of weird and strange things happen not just in the United States but all around the world and they surprise us a lot. Now, there is news going viral on the internet that a driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan to settle a tire marking case. According to that news,

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

NYC administration posted a job listing seeking someone to lead the city's battle against rats

A lot of weird things happen all around the world that surprises us a lot. Indeed, the whole world is interesting. There is news circulating on the internet that the NYC administration had posted a job listing seeking someone to lead the city's battle against rats. According to that news,

Read full story
1 comments

1,300-year-old Stucco Maya masks in Mexico unearthed by archaeologists

A lot of discoveries and weird things happen all around the world. We heard these kinds of news every now and then and they surprise us. There is news circulating on the internet that archaeologists have unearthed 1,300-year-old Stucco Maya masks in Mexico. According to that news,

Read full story
3 comments

Jeremy Skibicki, the alleged serial killer charged with murdering four indigenous women in Canada

There are murder stories we hear every now and then and we find them scary and whatnot. This is a global phenomenon. There is news going viral on the internet that Jeremy Skibicki, the alleged serial killer has been charged with murdering four indigenous women in Canada. According to that news,

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Police officers in San Francisco might be allowed to deploy lethal robots in the future

The world is progressing technologically and there is no doubt about that. Robots are getting popular for their functions as well. There is news circulating on the internet that Police officers in San Francisco might be allowed to deploy lethal robots in the future. According to that news,

Read full story
1 comments
Atlantic City, NJ

Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soon

A lot of sad and shocking news we hear every now and then. These pieces of news make us sad but we can't do anything about it. There is news circulating on the internet that Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey is closing soon. According to that news,

Read full story
1 comments

New 'dwarf dinosaur' species unearthed in Transylvania

We never stop to hear news about dinosaurs and their existence and every now and then, scientists tell us a lot about them. There is news going viral that new 'dwarf dinosaur' species have been unearthed in Transylvania. According to that news,

Read full story
Woburn, MA

Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeys

A lot of weird things happen all around the world that gets us surprised. The world is full of surprised and there is no doubt about that. There is news circulating on the internet that a Massachusetts town is terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeys. According to that news,

Read full story

Putin receives tractor as gift from the leader of Belarus

A lot of weird and amazing things happen on the international stage among the leaders of various countries. There is news going viral on the internet that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives a tractor as a gift from the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. According to that news,

Read full story
24 comments
Atherton, CA

Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansion

There is a lot of news we hear and we heard where they tell us that they have found the stolen watch or vehicle or whatnot. There is news circulating on the internet that a stolen car reported in September 1992 was found buried at a California mansion. According to that news,

Read full story
5 comments

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong-un marred amid a political row in South Korea

Korean Peninsula is famous for various stuff and that part of the world is well-known all across the globe due to its diversity and whatnot. There is news circulating on the internet that the dogs gifted by Kim Jong-un to the former president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, are marred amid a political row in South Korea. According to that news,

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s

A lot of weird and amazing kinds of stuff happens all around the world because this world is full of surprises and whatnot. There is news going viral that a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald's. The parents nicknamed the baby "Nugget". According to the news,

Read full story

Animal bones and ancient Roman snack foods beneath the Colosseum discovered by archaeologists

A lot of inventions and discoveries happen all around the globe that surprises us a lot and the world doesn't seem to stop surprising us. There is news circulating on the internet that animal bones and ancient Roman snack foods beneath the Colosseum have been discovered by archaeologists. According to that news,

Read full story
1 comments

Rescuers saved 275 parrots stranded by Hurricane Ian after the owners refused to evacuate without the parrots

275 parrots saved by rescuers.Photo byU.S. News & World Report. A lot of weird stuff happens worldwide, and this stuff doesn't seem to stop anytime soon. News is circulating on the internet that rescuers saved 275 parrots stranded by Hurricane Ian after the owners refused to evacuate without the parrots. According to that news,

Read full story
20 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The Airport

A lot of weird and strange things happen at airports all around the world whether they are funny, criminal, or whatever. There is news circulating on the internet that a handgun was found inside the raw chicken in luggage at the airport. According to that news,

Read full story
3 comments
Racine, WI

Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using Heimlich

Various incidents happen in educational institutions all around the world. Some of them are normal and some of them are surprising. There is viral news on the internet that says that a choking student was saved by a fellow 4th grader using Heimlich. According to that story,

Read full story
Rogers City, MI

Two pieces of paper settled the council race in a Michigan town

Two pieces of paper settled the council race.Photo byU.S. News & World Report. A lot of weird and strange stuff happens in politics, especially in the politics of the United States of America.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy