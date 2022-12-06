Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lot

Photo by wildmooncreative on Unsplash

A lot of weird things happen all around the world and they surprise us a lot. The world is full of interesting stuff and there is no doubt about it.

Now, there is news circulating on the internet that a dog was apprehended in Texas for driving in a Walmart parking lot. According to that news,

On December 1, a “reckless driver” struck two vehicles in a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas — and according to the police, the driver in question was a dog.

This is indeed a funny and shocking piece of news.

Kilgore Police reported in a statement on Facebook that one of the victims saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. The victim was shocked to see that the driver was a dog. The dog was behind the wheel when the crash occurred.

The statement further revealed,

The investigation revealed the dog was sitting in the unoccupied vehicle waiting on his humans while they shopped. He apparently got a little antsy and bounced around the cab setting this truck in motion. The steering column had some prior damage and this pooch must have placed the vehicle in drive. He was also wearing a lease and it's believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it. It doesn't sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face.

The owner of the vehicle should have been careful and should not have let the dog along in the vehicle.

