Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking case

Photo by obionyeador on Unsplash

A lot of weird and strange things happen not just in the United States but all around the world and they surprise us a lot.

Now, there is news going viral on the internet that a driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan to settle a tire marking case. According to that news,

The deal in Michigan City followed a declaration in August that a similar practice in Saginaw was illegal. U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said chalking tires without a warrant violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches.

This is indeed a surprising and weird piece of news.

Attorney Phil Ellison said, "the whole point of this is to set clear lines. Police just can't kick down your door. The same parallel here is when the government starts messing with our cars".

According to U.S. News & World Report,

Jody Tyvela received tickets at least six times in 2016-17. Without having time meters, parking enforcers marked tires to determine who was parked too long in downtown Bay City.

U.S. News & World Report also reports, "Tyvela will receive $1,000 and her attorneys will get $59,000 under the settlement with Bay City and the city's Downtown Development Authority. The Development Authority was responsible for most of it".

It's a good thing that the matter was settled.

What are your thoughts about this incident?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and don't forget to share this story with your friends.