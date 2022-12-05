1,300-year-old Stucco Maya masks in Mexico unearthed by archaeologists

Photo by hulkiokantabak on Unsplash

There is news circulating on the internet that archaeologists have unearthed 1,300-year-old Stucco Maya masks in Mexico. According to that news,

The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.

A statement released by the Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) says, "42 years of research work in the archaeological zone of Toniná … has found a diversity of archaeological materials. Among them, there are a large number of outstanding masks, with various representations in stucco and sculptures, which give an idea of ​​the ancient inhabitants of this city".

Many of these stucco pieces, they say, were found in and around a structure known as the House of the Recreation of the Universe, near the Sunken Plaza of the Palacio de los Caracoles, both of which date back to around 650 C.E.

