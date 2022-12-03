Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soon

Photo by scottwebb on Unsplash

There is news circulating on the internet that Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey is closing soon. According to that news,

The Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum said Thursday that it will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals, and models of unbelievably tall or small humans.

This is indeed a piece of sad news. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it, cracking the foundation from top to bottom, as reported on the news.

Chris Connelly, the museum's manager, said in a statement,

We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years. We’re thankful to have offered a unique form of entertainment and education at the Jersey Shore, and we hope we have helped create wonderful memories for those who have come to visit.

I believe that this is a piece of sad news because you have a lot of memories involved with something like this.

