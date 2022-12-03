New 'dwarf dinosaur' species unearthed in Transylvania

Photo by tkirkgoz on Unsplash

We never stop to hear news about dinosaurs and their existence and every now and then, scientists tell us a lot about them.

There is news going viral that new 'dwarf dinosaur' species have been unearthed in Transylvania. According to that news,

Transylvania is most famously known as the land of Dracula. But according to a group of researchers who recently identified some dinosaur bones found there, a “dwarf dinosaur” species once roamed prehistoric Transylvania, making its claim on the land long before the vampiric count did.

This is indeed a piece of shocking news and there is no doubt about it.

A study published in Taylor & Francis Online named this species Transylvanosaurus platycephalus. According to that study, the newly discovered species was a member of the herbivorous Rhabdodontidae family that lived around 70 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous Period.

According to All That's Interesting,

Based on bone fragments the researchers found, T. platycephalus measured roughly six-and-a-half feet long, walked on two legs, and had an incredibly powerful tail. It also had a uniquely wide, flat head, as reflected in its scientific name, which literally translates to “flat-headed reptile from Transylvania.”

I believe that this is an amazing recovery and the world can get a lot of information about dinosaurs using this discovery.

What are your thoughts about this story?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and don't forget to share this story with your friends.