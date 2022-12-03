Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeys

Photo by jsguy on Unsplash

A lot of weird things happen all around the world that gets us surprised. The world is full of surprised and there is no doubt about that.

There is news circulating on the internet that a Massachusetts town is terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeys. According to that news,

The city of Woburn, Massachusetts, has struggled against a tenacious foe recently — a gang of five turkeys who’ve harassed residents to the extent that some are afraid to leave their homes.

This is indeed a shocking and weird piece of news.

The residents of Woburn have had a number of encounters with those turkeys who peck at everything from cars to children, as reported on CBS News.

According to All That's Interesting, the group consists of four turkeys, one male, and four females. A Woburn resident Meaghan Tolson named the male turkey Kevin who is also the ring leader according to her. The female turkeys' names are Monica, Ester, Patricia, and Gladys. According to All That's Interesting,

As The Guardian reports, turkeys are native to Massachusetts but died out in 1851 because of habitat loss. More than a century later, biologists reintroduced the birds to the state by trapping 37 turkeys in New York and releasing them in Massachusetts. The turkeys thrived, and now number between 30,000 and 35,000.

To me, this story indeed is weird.

What are your thoughts about this story?

