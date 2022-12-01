Putin receives tractor as gift from the leader of Belarus

Photo by Julia Koblitz on Unsplash

A lot of weird and amazing things happen on the international stage among the leaders of various countries.

There is news going viral on the internet that Russian President Vladimir Putin receives a tractor as a gift from the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. According to that news,

As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Putin with a gift certificate for the vehicle. Tractors have been the pride of the Belarusian industry since Soviet times.

This is indeed an unusual kind of gift.

Lukashenko is an autocratic leader who has ruled Belarus for more than three decades.

Lukashenko told the reporters that he used a model in his garden similar to the one he gifted Putin.

According to U.S. News & World Report, "it wasn't clear how the Russian leader responded to the gift, which Lukashenko's office revealed. Putin didn't mention the gift in televised remarks at the start of the meeting when he talked about the need to discuss ways of settling conflicts between ex-Soviet nations."

If you ask me, I believe this is a good gift. After all, a gift should be a surprise. It should be something that the receiver wasn't expecting although everyone has his/her own opinion about that.

