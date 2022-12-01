Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansion

Photo by Fabian Wiktor on Unsplash

There is a lot of news we hear and we heard where they tell us that they have found the stolen watch or vehicle or whatnot.

There is news circulating on the internet that a stolen car reported in September 1992 was found buried at a California mansion. According to that news,

Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million area mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder, and insurance fraud.

This is indeed a shocking revelation and very surprising.

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said that the convertible Mercedes Benz, filled with bags of unused concrete, was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley.

Atherton Police Commander Daniel Larsen said the dogs could be reacting to human remains, old bones, blood, vomit, or a combination of those things. He also said that the possible owner of the car might be deceased but officials are waiting for DMV records to confirm that.

At the end of the day, it is good that at least, they unearthed that car.

