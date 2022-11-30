Dogs gifted by Kim Jong-un marred amid a political row in South Korea

Korean Peninsula is famous for various stuff and that part of the world is well-known all across the globe due to its diversity and whatnot.

There is news circulating on the internet that the dogs gifted by Kim Jong-un to the former president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, are marred amid a political row in South Korea. According to that news,

A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 is now marred in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of support as he gave the animals up.

It is reported that the dogs were officially considered state property but Moon took the pair and their seven offspring after he left the presidential office. This could become possible because of the change of law that happened in March and that law allowed the presidential gifts to be managed outside the Presidential Archives if they were plants or animals.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Moon decided he could no longer raise the dogs because the current government was refusing to cover the costs of food and the veterinary care of the dogs so the dogs were returned to the government and the parent dogs were examined at a veterinary hospital in the city of Daegu.

The animals deserve care. The South Korean government accepted the animals and now the current government should cover the costs of their food and veterinary care no matter who's the president.

