Photo by Jonas Augustin on Unsplash

A lot of weird and amazing kinds of stuff happens all around the world because this world is full of surprises and whatnot.

There is news going viral that a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald's. The parents nicknamed the baby "Nugget". According to the news,

Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.

She said that she went into the bathroom and her water broke immediately. She started screaming. Restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward came to see what was happening. Woodward said,

I open the door and didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door). I opened it, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, ‘We’re having a baby today.

Woodward and two workers began to help and in the meantime, the fiancé, Deandre Phillips came in.

According to All That's Interesting, Phillips said,

I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic. I was like, ‘Just breathe.’ I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, and I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter.

Less than fifteen minutes later, their kid was born and they named her Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips, as reported in the news.

This is indeed a lovely and amazing story. There is no doubt about that.

What are your thoughts about this story?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and don't forget to share this story with your friends.