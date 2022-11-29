Animal bones and ancient Roman snack foods beneath the Colosseum discovered by archaeologists

Photo by All That's Interesting

There is news circulating on the internet that animal bones and ancient Roman snack foods beneath the Colosseum have been discovered by archaeologists. According to that news,

For the past year, archaeologists have been conducting a study of the drainage systems beneath the Colosseum in Rome — which has led to the discovery of bone fragments of bears, big cats, and even small dogs.

Archaeologists also found more than 50 bronze coins from the late Roman period, silver coins commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Marcus Aurelius becoming emperor, various seeds from figs, grapes, and melons, and traces of olives and nuts.

Alfonsina Russo, the director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park said that the discoveries allowed researchers to deepen their understanding of the experience and habits of those who came to this place during the long days dedicated to the performances.

