Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The Airport

Handgun found inside raw chicken. Photo by CTV News

A lot of weird and strange things happen at airports all around the world whether they are funny, criminal, or whatever.

There is news circulating on the internet that a handgun was found inside the raw chicken in luggage at the airport. According to that news,

Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.

This is indeed a piece of shocking and terrifying news.

U.S. News & World Report says that the Transportation Security Administration posted photos of the gun and the raw chicken on its Instagram account. The weapon was recovered at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The post didn't identify who was carrying that gun and whether any arrests were made.

U.S. News & World Report further says,

According to the TSA, fresh meat, seafood, and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags, as long as they are packed in ice. Unloaded firearms are allowed to be transported in checked bags, but they must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a locked hard-sided container.

TSA must stay very cautious and vigilant now and eliminate the threats before they could make any harm.

