Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using Heimlich

There is viral news on the internet that says that a choking student was saved by a fellow 4th grader using Heimlich. According to that story,

Authorities say a 9-year-old Wisconsin elementary school student may have saved the life of one of her classmates by performing the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked during lunch.

Now, the question is what Heimlich or Heimlich maneuver is.

According to Cleveland Clinic,

The Heimlich maneuver is a first-aid method for choking. Choking is when a person can’t breathe because food, a toy, or another foreign item is blocking their throat or windpipe (trachea). The Heimlich maneuver is also known as abdominal thrusts. It can be used in different ways on adults and children.

U.S. News & World Report says,

Essie Collier, a fourth grader at Racine’s Fratt Elementary School, noticed one of her classmates was in distress during lunch Tuesday. Students were eating in a classroom because the lunchroom had been cleared out so residents could vote.

Essie said that she just saw that her classmate was holding her neck, and she rushed up there as fast as she could.

Teacher Samantha Bradshaw said that Essie wrapped her arms around the student and within seconds, the girl was breathing fine.

This is indeed a piece of amazing news.

