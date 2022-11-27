Two pieces of paper settled the council race. Photo by U.S. News & World Report

A lot of weird and strange stuff happens in politics, especially in the politics of the United States of America.

There is news circulating on the internet that two pieces of paper settled the council race in a Michigan town. According to that news,

The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town has been settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

This is indeed a piece of surprising news for me.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said, "Elected". Brittany VanderWall's paper said, “not elected".

VanderWall told the people that either way, Roger City wins.

As reported on U.S. News & World Report, Adair said,

Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

"The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’” Adair said.

VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election and she congratulated Adair and asks her to do good work. she also told her that she will see her in two years (Reported on U.S. News & World Report).

Undoubtedly, this is an amazing practice and one should accept their defeat wholeheartedly and work hard for the next contest.

