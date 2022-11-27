67-pound goldfish caught by a British angler

Goldfish caught by the British angler. Photo by All That's Interesting

It is now not any news that we hear news about surprising and mind-blowing stuff all around the globe every now and then.

There is news on the internet that a 67-pound goldfish has been caught by a British angler and that may be a world record. According to that story,

Andy Hackett knew he’d hooked something big. While fishing at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France, the British angler struggled for 25 minutes to pull in his catch. When he spotted a flash of orange in the distance, he realized that he’d snared “The Carrot,” a legendarily large goldfish.

Hackett tells Daily Mail that he always knew The Carrot was in there but he never thought he would catch it.

To me, this is indeed a marvelous and amazing achievement for Andy Hackett.

As reported on All That's Interesting, Hackett said,

I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange. It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.

I believe that that may be a world record because I've never seen such a huge goldfish before.

What are your thoughts about it?

Have you seen a big goldfish like this one before? Let me know your thoughts in the comments and don't forget to share this story with your friends.