Moose trapped in a home rescued by firefighters in Alaska

The moose that was trapped in a home. Photo by U.S. News & World Report

Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation.

Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula said that they were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement.

The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning at a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

Thompson further said that it seems like the moose was trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell into the basement through the glass.

the moose was tranquilized by a biologist and the next task was to get the moose out of there.

Improvising a bit, responders grabbed a big transport tarp that's typically used as a stretcher for larger human patients. Once the moose was in position, it took six men to carry him through the house and back outside.

