Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFgNy_0jO2nFKV00
A claim of the new world record for the longest beard chain.Photo byU.S. News & World Report

As we all know, the world is full of surprises and every now and then, people from all over the world come up with new surprises and ideas.

There is a story circulating on the internet that facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in Wyoming.

This is indeed the kind of news that surprise you a lot. According to the story,

Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.

According to the Star Tribune, people needed to have at least an 8-inch long beard to participate in it, as reported on U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report further says,

The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city's Ford Wyoming Center.

To me, this is surprising news, and this kind of news makes the world a place full of surprises, ideas, and whatnot.

What are your thoughts on this story?

# Beard# World record# Wyoming# Trending# Facial hair

