A claim of the new world record for the longest beard chain. Photo by U.S. News & World Report

There is a story circulating on the internet that facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in Wyoming.

Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.

According to the Star Tribune, people needed to have at least an 8-inch long beard to participate in it, as reported on U.S. News & World Report.

The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city's Ford Wyoming Center.

