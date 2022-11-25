In Sweden, an escaped king cobra made his way back to the terrarium

Photo by Gulf News

A story is circulating on the internet that a king cobra got escaped earlier and made his way back to the terrarium in Sweden. According to that story,

A venomous 2.2-meter (7-foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga.

CEO Jonas Wahlstrom of the Skansen Aquarium told the Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday that they named the king cobra Houdini and he had crawled back to his terrarium.

The deadly snake, whose official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), escaped on Oct. 22 via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the aquarium, part of the zoo at the Skansen open-air museum and park on Stockholm’s Djurgarden island.

They did extensive research with X-ray machines and "Houdini" was located earlier this week in a confined space near the terrarium in the insulation between two walls.

Holes were drilled into the walls where the snake was hiding but the cobra disappeared from the view of the X-ray cameras in early Sunday. It turned out the snake had given up its freedom ride and crawled back to its terrarium.

Wahlstrom told SVT that the situation was too stressful for Houdini with all the holes in the walls, so he wanted to go home again.

