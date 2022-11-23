Closest known black hole to Earth discovered by astronomers

Depiction of a black hole Photo by All That Interesting

Space is something that is very mysterious and we haven't yet discovered much of it but, every now and then, we hear various news about space.

There is a story circulating on the internet that says that the closest known black hole to earth has been discovered by astronomers. According to that story,

Researchers from the National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) have located the nearest black hole to Earth — and it’s close enough to be considered in our “cosmic backyard,” according to a statement from the research team.

According to the story, the black hole known as Gaia BH1 is almost 1,560 light-years away from earth. The black hole is in the constellation Ophiuchus. Its mass is nearly 10 times that of our sun. The story further says,

Oddly, Gaia BH1 is also orbited by a sunlike star at roughly the same distance that the Earth orbits the sun. Binary systems like this are rare, according to astronomers — and in fact, this is the first of its kind found in the Milky Way.

