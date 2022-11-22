Tomb of a previously-unknown Ancient Egyptian queen unearthed by archaeologists

The tomb of the Egyptian queen unearthed by the archaeologists Photo by All That Interesting

There are a lot of stories every now and then about Ancient Egypt that we read in the newspapers, read on the internet and watch on the TV.

Now, there is another interesting story about Ancient Egypt is circulating. The tomb of a previously unknown Egyptian queen has got unearthed by archaeologists. According to All That Interesting,

Almost exactly 100 years after the discovery of King Tut’s tomb, archaeologists in Giza made another find that rewrites much of what we know about Ancient Egyptian royalty. Researchers have now uncovered the existence of a queen named Neith, who had remained unknown even to the experts for millennia.

All That Interesting further reports that there were hundreds of tombs unearthed by archaeologists at the Saqqara archaeological site in the south of Cairo. Those tombs may have held the closest people to King Tut, Live Science reports. Austin Harvey, the writer of the story written on All That Interesting says,

Among the coffins, archaeologists also found a “huge limestone sarcophagus” and “300 beautiful coffins from the New Kingdom period,” said Zahi Hawass, an archaeologist on the dig who previously served as Egypt’s Minister of Antiquities.

Hawass further says,

The coffins have individual faces, each one unique, distinguishing between men and women, and are decorated with scenes from the Book of the Dead,” Hawass said. “Each coffin also has the name of the deceased and often shows the Four Sons of Horus, who protected the organs of the deceased.

To me, this is a good discovery and now people all around the world can further know about what really happened in Ancient Egypt and what it was really like.

What are your thoughts on this discovery?

