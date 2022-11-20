A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in Enfield

Shrek's face in the curry Photo by R7.com

Every now and then, we hear some funny and weird news from all over the world. This is who human beings are and this is how our world is.

There is one funny piece of news that is circulating on the internet. A woman named Lisa Edmonds went to a curry house with her husband Mark and she spotted Shrek's face in her curry.

That sounds funny, right?

She says,

I called Mark and he was like: “What?” Our son, Harrison, 14, didn’t really get it, but we found it hilarious.

She took picture of that curry that she brought from the curry house in Enfield.

She says that she couldn't eat that cute face but she was very hungry and she couldn't resist it. She further adds,

It was the weirdest thing. I threw the curry onto the plate and there was Shrek, clear as day.

The curry is bright green as well, so it fitted him perfectly. I did a double take when I saw his green face staring back at me – it was so funny.

She actually ordered that Indian curry along with saag aloo and Bombay potatoes. She says that the sauce started dripping off the corner of the plate and she thought that it was Shrek's ear and the chicken was positioned in a way that it looked like his nose.

She says that she orders this curry all the time and this has never happened before. She further says,

The face was so cute I almost couldn’t eat it. But I was so hungry, I had to eat it as soon as I’d snapped the picture. It’s just a bit a fun and I hope it makes people laugh.

