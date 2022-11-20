A police officer accidentally shot a child while teaching the students how to be good police officers

Tim DisPennett, the police officer who accidentally shot a child Photo by All That Interesting

One such news is on the internet that a police officer accidentally killed a child while teaching high school students how to be good police officers.

According to a report,

While going over a "bad guy" scenario, 19-year veteran deputy Tim DisPennett accidentally grabbed his service weapon instead of his training gun — and discharged it at a student.

According to the same report,

Fortunately, paramedics were on the scene in minutes, school officials said, and the student was immediately taken to nearby Terre Haute hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

I believe this is good news.

The school's principal in a letter to the parents said,

This morning at South Vermillion High School, there was an isolated incident in one of our vocational classrooms. The incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill … Only SVHS is currently on lockdown, due to the abundance of emergency personnel in the building.

DisPennett was sent on administrative leave according to sheriff's office protocol.

In the end, this was shocking news and these kinds of incidents demand that we need to be careful in everything we do. He must have checked the weapons before teaching high school students how to be good police officers.

