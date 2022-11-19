A missing border collie in England walks into the police station and is reunited with her owner

Missing border collie in a police station in England Photo by i2-prod.birminghammail.co.uk

We hear a lot of emotional news every now and then. One such news is coming from England that a missing 10-years-old border collie named Rosie walks into the police station and is reunited with her owner.

The video is shared by Leicestershire Police on its Facebook page. That post says,

The pack at Loughborough Police Station made a new furry friend last week after a lost dog strolled into the station. We've collared the CCTV of the Border Collie, Rosie, so you can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner. Good dog!

It further says,

Our staff fetched some water for Rosie and made fast friends with plenty of fuss. Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well. Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog.

According to People.com, Rosie was with her owner Steve and there was another dog named Laser. She ran away because someone set off fireworks in the area.

What are your thoughts about this matter?

What would be your reaction if your dog went missing like this and what would be your reaction if your dog would return back like this? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.