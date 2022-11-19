Officials identified the foot found in a Yellowstone pool last summer

Yellowstone pool Photo by All That Interesting

The world is full of wonders and we all are aware of that but some incidents happen that leave you speechless and get you surprised.

There was news that in July 2022, workers at Yellowstone National Park found a foot. The foot was inside a human shoe.

Now, there is another news circulating that the officials have identified the foot. It belonged to a 70 years old man from Los Angeles. His name was Il Hun Ro.

According to a Yellowstone National Park press release,

The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred. Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown.

The question is how the foot reached there.

Another press release from Yellowstone National Park says,

Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and exercise extreme caution around thermal features. “The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface.

I believe that people need to be careful when they visit such kinds of places. They need to take extraordinary measures while being in places like that.

What are your thoughts on this matter?

What do you think would happen actually? Was it an accident or what was it? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.