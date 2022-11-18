A new study shows that ancient Egyptians branded not just their animals using branding irons but likely their slaves too

A branding iron from ancient Egypt Photo by All That Interesting

Is it just me or do you think the same that ancient Egypt was mysterious and that t was a mysterious piece of land?

I believe you think the same.

Now, there is a new study that shows that ancient Egyptians used branding irons not just for animals but also likey for human beings as well.

Now, the study doesn't show evidence that the branding irons were used for slaves as well.

Ella Karev, an Egyptologist at the University of Chicago told Live Science,

They are so small that it precludes them from being used on cattle or horses. I'm not excluding the possibility, but we have no evidence of small animals like goats being branded, and there is so much other evidence of humans being branded.

I believe, it must have hurt them a lot. There was no need to use branding irons neither for animals or for human beings.

Karev also told Live Science that,

Ancient Egyptian writings also talk about "marking" slaves, which was assumed to be a reference to the practice of tattooing. For instance, branding is seen in a depiction of prisoners of war in a carving at Medinet Habu near Luxor in Upper (southern) Egypt dated to the 20th dynasty, perhaps around 1185 B.C.

Do you believe that they should have used branding irons or not? What is your opinion on this?