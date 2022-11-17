A boy tried to build a nuclear reactor in his backyard in Michigan

The boy who tried to build a nuclear reactor Photo by All That Interesting

One such story I want to share with you. A boy tried to build a nuclear reactor in his backyard in 1995. He caught the attention of the authorities when suspicious things were found in his car.

He was building the nuclear reactor in a shed. He was more popularly known as "Radioactive Boy Scout" or "Nuclear Boy Scout".

According to All That Interesting,

Practically a wunderkind, Hahn began studying chemistry at age 10 and had fabricated nitroglycerin by 14. Before attempting to build his reactor, Hahn tarnished his bedroom with his experiments, so his parents moved his work to their basement, before settling on the shed.

Now, imagine what if would be able to build a nuclear reactor? Maybe, he'd be responsible but we can't say that for sure.

Now, your question might be, "what is a nuclear reactor?". According to Wikipedia,

A nuclear reactor is a device used to initiate and control a fission nuclear chain reaction or nuclear fusion reaction. Nuclear reactors are used at nuclear power plants for electricity generation and in nuclear marine propulsion.

