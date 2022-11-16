World War II boat appeared in drought-stricken California Lake - Experts are calling it a ghost boat

World War II boat found in California Lake Photo by All That Interesting

It has been more than 77 years since World War II ended but still, it doesn't cease to surprise us.

One such incident happened in California Lake. The lake was drought-stricken. According to The New York Times,

There had long been rumors about a vessel at the bottom of Lake Shasta. But those reports remained largely unsubstantiated until last autumn when a volunteer firefighter and military vehicle collector named James Dunsdon set out to find the boat.

Dunsdon told the Times according to All That Interesting,

It just came over the horizon like a ghost. There it was with original World War II paint and timbers and steel and in the position with the ramp down.

All That Interesting further says that experts are calling it a "ghost boat".

The boat was made by Andrew Jackson Higgins. Andrew was born in Nebraska so they are saying that once the boat gets in stable condition, it will be displayed in the Nebraska National Guard Museum which is located about 50 miles south of Columbus, Nebraska. Andrew Jackson Higgins was born in Columbus, Nebraska.

Now, the question is how the boat survived this long.

Jerry E. Strahan, author of Andrew Jackson Higgins and the Boats that Won World War II says,

Wooden boats weren’t meant to last that long but I’d imagine that being underwater in a cold-water lake, away from oxygen, allowed it to survive.

This indeed feels surprising to see these kinds of incidents and reports happen.

