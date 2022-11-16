A TikTok artist buries a 3,000-pound sarcophagus with Flamin' Hot Cheetos inside meant to be opened in 10,000 years

Flamin's Hot Cheetos getting buried for 10,000 years in sarcophagus Photo by @sunday.nobody on TikTok

We cannot imagine what life was like 10,000 years. In fact, it happens that when sometimes we discover stuff from old age, we can't help but get surprised.

A few days ago, a TikTok artist made a video of burying a 3,000-pound sarcophagus with Flamin' Hot Cheetos inside and he says that it is meant to be opened in 10,000 years.

According to Rolling Stone, he said,

I try to keep my audience really small and do the stuff that would make them laugh.

He further says that he has a Google Doc that is really long and has hundreds of little notes. He says,

As soon as I think of a dumb idea, no matter how dumb it is, I force myself to write it down.

Now, I don't know about you but I think he did well because imagine how happy and surprised we get by seeing stuff from old age. The next generations deserve that too. Don't you think?

Now, let's see what Twitter users have to say about this:

A user replied in a funny way by using a Cheetos GIF.

A user (@mechamojojo) was happy about the virality of the video. He says,

So happy it went viral on TikTok, I want to see your art conquering the world buddy.

As of now, his video on TikTok has more than 12 million views and that's a lot.

