The oldest person in the United States celebrated her 115th birthday a few days ago

The oldest person in the United States Photo by mindmaps.aginganalytics.com

We hear weird news and get surprised every now and then.

Now, the news is circulating that a woman from Iowa, United States named Bessie Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday on the 7th of November this year at Shady Oaks Care Center.

Earlier this year, she was declared the oldest living person in the United States.

As far as the birthday party is concerned, all three children of Bessie Hendricks were there including her daughter Joan Schaffer. The interesting thing about her daughter is that she celebrated her 90th birthday the previous day.

It sounds amazingly surprising, right?

Her daughter told KCCI,

I don't know how you put it into words. It's marvelous that we still have her.

Schaffer also said that her mom died when she (Bessie Hendricks) was about 13 years old and that she raised her siblings after that.

Her son Leon Hendricks said,

She's always caring about her family. She always did that. The family came first to mom. Always.

What users on Twitter had to say about this news?

Like always, a user (@is_it_right) on Twitter said,

Imagine having a 90-year-old daughter. Good for her!

Another user (@RTakher209) said,

Here I am thinking at age 41, will I even make it to 75…..incredible. Happy birthday.

Many were wishing her a happy birthday.

I'd say that she is lucky to reach this age. Not everyone gets this gift.

What are your thoughts on this?

Would you want to live 115 years and more than that? Ask your friends about it and share this story with them so that they could know about this news as well.