A large piece of the Challenger space shuttle wreckage found on the ocean floor after 36 years - What does NASA say?

A lot of things happen around the world and some things remain mysterious and these mysteries are solved over the years.

One such incident happened on January 28, 1986, more than 36 years ago when a space shuttle named Challenger got destroyed killing all seven crew members. You can see their group photo below:

Now, after 36 years, the divers working on a TV documentary went under the sea, and found the wreckage of that space shuttle off the coast of Florida, outside of the Triangle.

What does NASA say about it?

NASA administrator Bill Nelson says in a press release,

While it has been nearly 37 years since seven daring and brave explorers lost their lives aboard Challenger, this tragedy will forever be seared in the collective memory of our country. For millions around the globe, myself included, Jan. 28, 1986, still feels like yesterday. This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us. At NASA, the core value of safety is – and must forever remain – our top priority, especially as our missions explore more of the cosmos than ever before.

I believe that it feels mysterious that after so many years, you find out about something but this is how the world is. It is full of mysteries.

