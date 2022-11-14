A large piece of the Challenger space shuttle wreckage found on the ocean floor after 36 years - What does NASA say?

Two divers on the ocean floor near the wreckagePhoto by HISTORY on Twitter

One such incident happened on January 28, 1986, more than 36 years ago when a space shuttle named Challenger got destroyed killing all seven crew members. You can see their group photo below:

Seven crew members of the space shuttlePhoto by History.com

Now, after 36 years, the divers working on a TV documentary went under the sea, and found the wreckage of that space shuttle off the coast of Florida, outside of the Triangle.

What does NASA say about it?

NASA administrator Bill Nelson says in a press release,

While it has been nearly 37 years since seven daring and brave explorers lost their lives aboard Challenger, this tragedy will forever be seared in the collective memory of our country. For millions around the globe, myself included, Jan. 28, 1986, still feels like yesterday. This discovery gives us an opportunity to pause once again, to uplift the legacies of the seven pioneers we lost, and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us. At NASA, the core value of safety is – and must forever remain – our top priority, especially as our missions explore more of the cosmos than ever before.

A lot of people are sharing their thoughts about this on Twitter because it's human nature to express their thoughts. Some thoughts from the people are given for you to read:

One of the members of the crew was Judith Resnik and a user had said something about her.

I believe that it feels mysterious that after so many years, you find out about something but this is how the world is. It is full of mysteries.

What are your thoughts on this incident?

