Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland

Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTWDf_0j8KOA5d00
The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting

As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.

During this, people find a lot of strange and weird stuff and show that to the world and leaving them speechless.

One such incident happened in Finland not long ago. In the eastern part of the country, a team of archaeologists discovered an 8,000-year-old grave of a child. The interesting thing was that there was the fur of an animal alongside the body and feathers.

As reported, although the fur was in bad condition, its presence in the grave could mean that a dog or wolf might have been buried alongside the child.

Kristiina Mannermaa, a researcher and associate professor in the Department of Cultures at the University of Helsinki said as reported on All That Interesting,

Dogs interred with the deceased have been found in, for example, Skateholm, a famous burial site in southern Sweden dating back some 7,000 years. The discovery in Majoonsuo (grave site) is sensational, even though there is nothing but hairs left of the animal or animals — not even teeth.

People on social media had their views on it too when CNN posted this news on Twitter.

And, then there was a funny comment by a user:

What are your thoughts about it?

What do you think might have happened 8,000 years ago in Finland that they had to bury the kid and maybe a wolf together?

Let me know your thoughts and share this story with your friends so that they know about this and so that they could share their opinion as well.

