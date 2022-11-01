Opinion: Elon Musk has acquired Twitter now and it's a big deal

Elon Musk completes Twitter deal Wall Street Journal

On April 14th of this year, Elon Musk offered Twitter a deal to buy it that included $54.20 per share. The very next day, Twitter accepted the deal. By July 8th, Elon Musk wanted out but now he is the new owner of Twitter. (Source: The Verge)

That's right!

Now, Musk claimed that he will make Twitter accessible to everyone and that he believed in free speech and he called himself a free speech absolutist (Source: Euronews).

Let's see what happens but that's what he promised

Also, there are reports that after taking over Twitter, Musk fired some main people from Twitter including the CEO Parag Agarwal himself (Source: The Verge)

This is very big news.

As far as I'm concerned, I believe in Elon Musk and what he does. He believes in free speech and I believe in free speech too.

I say that free speech is the right of every citizen no matter where he lives around the globe because free speech gives you the chance to vent out and if masses can't vent out then there's lava that grows in the minds and that explodes one day.

That's why I'll fully endorse what Elon Musk wants to do with Twitter.

Here are the people who must be happier with this deal:

Donald Trump

Joe Rogan

Andrew Tate

Jordan Peterson

We all know that why Trump's Twitter account was terminated because Twitter thought that Trump was telling lies and whatnot.

Now, here's why I think there should be absolute freedom of speech:

When you allow citizens to have the freedom of speech, you actually allow them to raise their voices for whatever they think is right, and hence, in this way, other citizens know what is right and what is not and that's how masses become well-informed and that is the backbone to the development of any society. Citizens can make opinions about the candidates in elections and what happens is that reporters and investigative journalists find out about candidates, their conduct, etc., and tell that to the citizens. Then, it is up to the citizens to decide who they want to vote for. There is a sense of fear from the masses that emerges in politicians' minds. When they know that the masses have their eyes on them and that whatever they do, reporters and the people are looking at them strictly and whatnot, they then refrain from doing those certain activities.

These were some of the many benefits of the freedom of speech.

That's why I think that we need to trust Elon Musk and I believe he will live up to our expectations and the community will thrive.

Also, they shouldn't have banned Trump from Twitter because if he believed in something, then let him do it.

If you think he's lying then truth is more powerful than a lie and it nullifies the lie eventually. Besides, people are smart and they understand who is lying and who is not. They look at circumstantial evidence and whatnot.

They scroll through social media, listen to other reporters, analyze their body language, and then make their own decisions according to what they think is the best decision for them and their country.

Also, Elon Musk is a big businessman. He won't want to lose his credibility so he'll make utmost efforts and strive his best to make Twitter a better place to share your opinions, hang out, and do other stuff.

I'm hopeful that now you have got my point and you will try to understand what I want to say. Elon Musk acquiring Twitter is a big deal. It'll be a big deal for the people who want to have freedom of speech and I'm pretty sure that Elon Musk will leave no stone unturned to give them their right to freedom of speech.