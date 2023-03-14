The Biden Administration's Focus on Airline Seating Policies for Families

Mufshahul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDyIM_0lIE1I7W00
Photo byHanson LuonUnsplash

The Department of Transportation has unveiled a new dashboard aimed at helping travelers easily locate airlines' family seating policies. This move is part of President Biden's push to make it easier for families to sit together while flying without incurring extra fees. Although not all airlines have updated their policies to align with these new priorities, Ken Shapiro, president of the board of the Family Travel Association, believes that airlines are starting to respond positively to the push.

According to Shapiro, the cost of group seat selection can deter some budget-conscious families from traveling together, and for some families, being seated together is a matter of safety. Recent incidents of violence on planes have increased tension in the air, making it crucial for families to stay together.

With the pandemic changing travel patterns, airlines are now adapting their policies to cater to families. Business travel is still recovering slower than leisure demand, and airlines are acknowledging the need for more flexibility for families. Shapiro believes that this timing is an indication that airlines are now focusing on leisure travelers much more than they used to.

If you are unable to access the DOT dashboard or require information on airlines not included in the dashboard, here is what you need to know:

Several airlines, including American, Delta, and United, allow families to sit together for free if seats are available. Other airlines, like Southwest, allow families with children under six to board early, increasing their chances of getting seats together. Meanwhile, JetBlue charges a fee for advanced seat selection, but it allows families to purchase group seats at a discounted price.

In conclusion, although the changes in family seating policies have been slow, the DOT's new dashboard and the Biden administration's push are expected to bring about more positive changes in the future. As the pandemic has significantly impacted travel patterns, airlines are adapting their policies to cater to families, making it easier and more affordable for them to travel together.

