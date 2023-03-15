Another Atmospheric River Set to Hit California, Bringing More Rain and Flooding Concerns

Photo by veriret . on Unsplash

The residents of California should prepare themselves for another bout of severe weather as yet another atmospheric river is forming and is expected to hit the state in the coming days.



State climatologist Michael Anderson announced in a press briefing that, after a brief respite from the recent rain, one or even two atmospheric rivers are predicted to hit California from Sunday to Wednesday. The area likely to be affected is vast, stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area through metropolitan Los Angeles and down to San Diego.



Despite meteorologists acknowledging the formation of this weather pattern, it is too early to determine the timing and intensity of the storm or where it will hit the hardest. The National Weather Service's Eleanor Dhuyvetter stated that while the Pacific currently has some weather activity, it's unclear where the most intense rainfall will fall, whether it's in the north, south, or central region.



Dhuyvetter expressed hope that the forecast will be clearer over the weekend. Meanwhile, Californians may have to endure weeks or even months more of rain, according to Brian Garcia, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Bay Area office. Although there may be a few sunny days in the week of the 27th, prolonged dry spells are not expected until spring and early summer.



Moreover, state climatologist Anderson agrees with Garcia's assessment that the heavy rainfall is unlikely to let up anytime soon. Meteorologist John Shrable from Nexstar's KRON predicts that flooding will continue to be a concern as already saturated areas brace themselves for more rain. Additionally, this latest storm is expected to result in more snowmelt from the Sierra Mountains, leading to more runoff into streams and reservoirs.



In summary, Californians are advised to take necessary precautions as the state prepares to weather yet another significant storm.